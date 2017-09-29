

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Impact will pay tribute to Captain Patrice Bernier on Sunday, Oct. 22, during their last regular season game, while the New England Revolution visit Saputo Stadium.

Bernier will be honoured in a ceremony held before the match.

The Quebecer will end his 18-season professional career, which includes nine with the Impact. He comes fourth in the club's history for games played at 221. He also ranks fourth for starts (180) and minutes of play (16,398).

On the offensive side, he is tied in ninth place with 19 goals scored and second with 37 assists.

Named captain at the start of the 2014 season, he played in the MLS All-Star Game against A.S. Roma in 2013, and was named the Impact's Most Outstanding Player in 2012.