Impact suspend defender Lefevre over Instagram post
Montreal Impact's Wandrille Lefevre, left, challenges D.C. United's Alvaro Saborio during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, August 8, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 1:47PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 12, 2017 3:09PM EDT
The Montreal Impact suspended Wandrille Lefevre on Wednesday, a day after the defender posted a picture of himself holding a gun with a caption referencing U.S President Donald Trump on social media.
"Due to an unacceptable social media post of concern to the club, the Montreal Impact has suspended defender Wandrille Lefevre pending further consideration of this matter," the club said in a statement on Twitter.
The 27-year-old was not at practice on Wednesday. There was no word on how long he will be suspended.
Lefevre's posted the photo on Instagram on Tuesday and it has since been taken down. A screencapture posted by the Journal du Quebec shows a picture of Lefevre holding a gun, with another gun on a table.
DERNIÈRE HEURE - @wandrillelef suspendu en raison d’une photo controversée sur @instagram (@DaveJdeM) #JDQ https://t.co/J1BypdHBLD pic.twitter.com/nmcDZJUEKN— Le Journal de Québec (@JdeQuebec) April 12, 2017
"Since Donald is in power, prevention is better than a cure," the picture's caption read in French, followed by a winking emoji.
Lefevre, 27, is in his fifth season with the Impact. The Chartres, France native, a product of the team's academy, became a Canadian citizen in 2015.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Trial for three accused in Lac-Megantic trial moved to Sherbrooke
- Articles used to obtain warrants on journalist's phone weren't written by him
- Impact suspend defender Lefevre over Instagram post
- Coderre defends BIXI as study shows tens of millions in losses
- Go Habs Go! Montrealers show us how they celebrate playoff hockey