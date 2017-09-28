Impact star midfielder Piatti agrees to extend contract beyond 2018
Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti, left, and Columbus Crew's Eric Gehrig battle for the ball during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, August 30, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 1:18PM EDT
Star midfielder Ignacio Piatti has extended his contract with the Montreal Impact.
The Major League Soccer club announced Thursday that the designated player from Argentina has agreed to stay on after his current deal expires in June, 2018.
The team gave no further details of the agreement. A news conference is to be held during the international break in October.
"We are very excited that Nacho has decided to stay in Montreal," Impact president Joey Saputo said in a release. "He is a world class player who belongs among the league's elite."
Piatti, 32, joined the Impact in July, 2014. He has 47 goals in 90 career games for Montreal, including 17 goals and six assists in 26 matches this season. He also has five goals in eight playoff games.
"My family and I are very happy with this agreement," said Piatti. "I wanted to stay in Montreal with a club, a city and fans that I appreciate immensely."
Latest Montreal News
- Number of doctors in Quebec beats national average: study
- Class action lawsuit approved for alleged sexual abuse victims at Catholic institutions
- Alberta politician uses slur as Winnipeg mayor calls for cooler heads over Bombardier
- Police investigating two arsons in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG overnight
- Heritage minister unveils 'Creative Canada' initiative