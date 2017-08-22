

CTV Montreal





Montreal's Ignacio Piatti has been named the player of the week in the MLS.

Piatti scored four times in the last two games for the Impact, when they defeated the Chicago Fire 3-0 last Wednesday, and Saturday's 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake.

The 32-year-old has scored 14 goals this season, putting him third within the league this year behind Diego Valerie and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

The Impact are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Their next match is against Toronto FC at Saputo Stadium on Sunday.