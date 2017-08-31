Impact midfielder Piatti named MLS player of the month for August
Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti celebrates his goal against Orlando City SC during first half MLS action Saturday, March 28, 2015 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 2:10PM EDT
Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti has been named Major League Soccer's player of the month for August.
Piatti scored seven goals, including two game-winning goals, and added an assist in five games in August, which included a four-game winning streak for the Impact.
The Argentine recorded back-to-back braces in a 3-0 win against Chicago on Aug. 16 and a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Aug. 19 and is tied for second in MLS with four multi-goal games.
Montreal's successful August has seen the Impact climb back into the MLS Eastern Conference playoff race. The club sits tied on points with sixth-place Atlanta United, though Atlanta sits in the conference's final playoff spot with one less game played.
The Impact return to action Saturday against visiting Chicago.
