

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Impact have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with homegrown defender Wandrille Lefevre that includes options for 2019 and 2020.

Lefevre has played in 45 games for the Impact over the last four seasons.

"We are happy to have come to terms with Wandrille on a new contract," Impact technical director Adam Braz said Thursday in a release. "Wandrille has progressed over his four years with the first team and has proven to be reliable when called upon.

"He understands the club culture and we look forward to his further contributions both on and off the field."

The 27-year-old native of Chartres, France, joined the Impact Academy in 2011. Lefevre played two seasons at the U21 level before joining the first team.

"I am very excited to be back in Montreal," he said. "This is my home. My relation with the supporters and the implications that I have with the city since I arrived were at the centre of my decision to continue this adventure here."