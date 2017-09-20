

CTV Montreal





Opposition parties in Quebec are coming up with new ways to complaint about the government's upcoming hearings on systemic racism.

The Parti Quebecois and Coalition Avenir Quebec want the hearings cancelled, with the PQ introducing a motion to that effect on Wednesday.

The hearings are being overseen by the Quebec Human Rights Commission which is having its own problems as former employees complain about its president, Tamara Thermitus.

The Commission will be holding its hearings behind closed doors so that those testifying will be able to maintain some privacy.

Immigration Ministner Kathleen Weil has defended that decision and on Wednesday said, once again, that the hearings will continue no matter what.

"It's an absolutely necessary exercise. You can talk to your neighbours, friends, colleagues. There's always somebody who's live it, so everybody knows it's a reality," said Weil.

CAQ leader Francois Legault said that while there are racists in Quebec, he does not think there are systems or policies that routinely discriminate against non-white or non-francophone Quebecers.

"I think right now, in Quebec, some people are racist. All right? And we have to propose ways to eliminate, at least, reduce this number of people. But the approach of Mr. Couillard to say that there is a system of racism in Quqbec, I don't accept that," said Legault.

The PQ introduced a motion Wednesday morning calling on the goverrment to cancel the hearings which it says have produced widespread discontentment.

In its place, the PQ says the government should simply implement measures to stop discrimination.

That motion will be debated Wednesday afternoon.

Manwhile Quebec Solidaire has called on the government to host emergency meetings between political parties because the issue has become so polarizing.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, which wants the hearings to go ahead, although perhaps not at this time, said it's time to regroup and discuss the matter peacefully