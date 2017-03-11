Ile-Perrot issues boil water advisory
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 11:59PM EST
Ile-Perrot issued a boil-water advisory on Saturday on its website.
The advisory affects all residents living in the municipality.
Residents should boil water for 1 minute before consuming and reduce water consumption as much as possible until further notice.
