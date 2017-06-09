

CTV Montreal





The people of Ile Mercier proved to be very defiant this spring, with a core group of residents banding together to do everything possible to battle flooding around their homes.

The low-lying island is connected to Ile Bizard by a short bridge which began flooding in April, and was washed out on May 6. It was the worst flooding seen on the island since 1998.

Several homes were abandoned as foundations and ground floors crumbled under the pressure of the water flowing over the island.

One house that had parts of its foundation collapse has since been propped up by stacks of beams.

"The house was not stable. They stabilized it so the person can go back in the house and get her things. She'll be able to live in the house," said Pier-Luc Cauchon, one of the island's residents.

He said the woman plans to rebuild her foundation and return to living here permanently.

"She sees some light at the end of the tunnel," said Cauchon.

Over the past month all but a handful of residents have returned to the four dozen homes on the island.

Cauchon and several others worked hard to save as much as they could during the worst of the flooding, but even so several houses will need to be completely rebuilt.

"Everything can be repaired," said Cauchon.

Nearly two months after the flooding began, Cauchon is well aware that living on Ile Mercier and attempting to restore it will be a very long struggle.

"It's hitting you now. When we were defending we were on a high, we were proud of what we were doing," said Cauchon.

The borough is helping clean up the island.

As in other areas that were badly damaged by flooding, city workers have hauled away sandbags and other junk that has been left in front yards. But city employees are not going into back yards to help dismantle handmade dikes.

Cauchon is organizing his neighbours to go door-to-door and help out.

Borough Mayor Normand Marinacci said others across the region will assist.

"Just volunteers getting together and they're organizing something in the next few days to help people," said Marinacci.

Given the sheer amount of demolition still to take place, let alone construction, it will be months before life on Ile Mercier returns to any sense of normalcy.

Then residents will once again admire the river and wonder if it will be another 20 years until the river runs over their island.