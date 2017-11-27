

CTV Montreal





The man who founded Beauty's restaurant has died.

Hymie Sckolnick bought the restaurant at the corner of St. Urbain and Mont Royal Ave. in 1942 and gave it a new name: Beauty's

His children and grandchildren eventually took over but Sckolnick kept on working at Beauty's his entire life.

CTV's Rob Lurie interviewed him on his 90th birthday in 2011, and even though he was 25 years past retirement age he had no plans to call it quits.