

The Canadian Press





Quebec's Energy Minister said Quebecers will be compensated for being overcharged by Hydro Quebec, but don't expect a cheque to arrive in the mail.

Pierre Arcand said Wednesday that for the past two years Hydro Quebec increases have been lower than the inflation rate, and he expected that practice would continue for several years.

The move comes after complaints by the Coalition Avenir Quebec.

The opposition party calculated that between 2008 and 2015 Hydro Quebec overcharged Quebecers by $1.4 billion.

Energy critic Chantal Soucy said about 40 percent of that amount, $587 million, was paid by residential customers.

In 2015 and 2016 the residential rate for Hydro Quebec increased by 0.7 percent, which is one-third of what the utility was asking for.

But in 2014 the increase was 2.9 percent, and the year prior it was 4.3 percent despite a record profit in 2014 of $3.8 billion.