Hydro-Quebec headquarters to be renamed after Jean Lesage
A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building Thursday, February 26, 2015 in Montreal. The government owned utility announced a net result for 2014 of $3.38 billion.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 11:08AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 12, 2017 11:10AM EDT
The Hydro-Quebec headquarters are being renamed.
The 27-storey building at 75 René-Lévesque Blvd W. is being renamed the Jean-Lesage Building, after the former Quebec premier.
Premier Philippe Couillard, CEO of Hydro-Québec Eric Martel and Pierre Arcand, Minister of Natural Resources, made the announcement Monday morning.
They said they wanted to pay tribute to the Liberal premier who nationalized electricity by establishing Hydro-Quebec.
Lesage served as Quebec premier from 1960 to 1966.
Aujourd’hui, notre siège social a été désigné édifice Jean-Lesage à la mémoire de l’ancien premier ministre du #Québec de 1960 à 1966. pic.twitter.com/LbXAUyzT5l— Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec) June 12, 2017
Latest Montreal News
- Call Of The Wilde: In Search Of A 1C
- Hydro-Quebec headquarters to be renamed after Jean Lesage
- Stabbing victims in northern Quebec town were family members: officials
- Canada paying more for prescription drugs than most other high-income countries: study
- Tough year for Montreal pet owners following new animal bylaw: SPCA