

CTV Montreal





The Hydro-Quebec headquarters are being renamed.

The 27-storey building at 75 René-Lévesque Blvd W. is being renamed the Jean-Lesage Building, after the former Quebec premier.

Premier Philippe Couillard, CEO of Hydro-Québec Eric Martel and Pierre Arcand, Minister of Natural Resources, made the announcement Monday morning.

They said they wanted to pay tribute to the Liberal premier who nationalized electricity by establishing Hydro-Quebec.



Lesage served as Quebec premier from 1960 to 1966.



