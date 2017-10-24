 A major blackout struck Montreal on Tuesday morning.

Hydro-Quebec reported 30 service interruptions on its website.

In total, the crown corporation said over 270,000 clients were without power in Montreal at the height of the outage. In a tweet sent at 9:22 a.m., officials said power should be back on within an hour. 

 

As of 9:50 a.m., 185,313 Hydro customers were without power in Montreal, while another 41,040 were affected in Pointe-Aux-Trembles, 26,353 in Montreal-North, 9,430 in St-Leonard and 3,880 in Anjou.

Smaller outages also took place in Lasalle, Outremont and Verdun. 

The English Montreal School Board said several schools were affected by the blackout.

 

Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Serge Abergel said the outage was caused when, at 8:50 a.m., a crew working at the Boul. de L'Ile substation in the eastern part of Montreal cut through a cable. The same crew was able to replace and reconnect the cable soon after. 

 

Police have been dispatched to major intersections where the blackout has affected traffic lights. 