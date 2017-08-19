

The Canadian Press





Luxury goods valued at several hundred thousand dollars were stolen from The Bay in Carrefour Laval on Saturday morning but the thieves lost much of their haul during their escape.

Around 15 suitcases containing jewelry, perfume, beauty products and other goods were found in the shopping centre's parking lot.

According to police, the suspects may have failed to properly close the back of the cargo van used in the robbery.

A 911 call was made at 3:30 a.m. regarding the theft.

Lieut. Genevieve-Villemure said several suspects had been identified and were seen fleeing the scene on Highway 15 South.

A security perimeter was established around the crime scene and investigators from the forensics unit were dispatched to gather evidence.