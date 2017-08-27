

CTV Montreal





Two buildings were destroyed and 600 pigs died in a devastating mill fire in Lanaudiere on Saturday night.

The fire broke out at around 10:30 at the Henri Jean-Marc Farm on Rte-341.

Firefighters from several municipalities were called in to battle the blaze, which caused damage estimated at $1.8 million.

It appears to have been an accidental, electrical fire.

No people were injured in the fire.