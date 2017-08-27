Hundreds of pigs die in Lanaudiere farm fire
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 1:08PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 27, 2017 5:27PM EDT
Two buildings were destroyed and 600 pigs died in a devastating mill fire in Lanaudiere on Saturday night.
The fire broke out at around 10:30 at the Henri Jean-Marc Farm on Rte-341.
Firefighters from several municipalities were called in to battle the blaze, which caused damage estimated at $1.8 million.
It appears to have been an accidental, electrical fire.
No people were injured in the fire.
Latest Montreal News
- Giovinco scores twice, TFC downs Impact 3-1 to stretch unbeaten streak to 9
- ‘A fear that enters your bone marrow’: Holocaust survivors share their stories
- Demonstrators not bullish on MTL 375 rodeo
- Hero or villain? Canada struggles with monuments to controversial history
- Hundreds of pigs die in Lanaudiere farm fire