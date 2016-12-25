

CTV Montreal





Montrealers are literally sliding into the post-holiday week as freezing rain takes hold of the city and its surrounding areas.

Sûreté du Québec have reported about a hundred collisions and off-road accidents since 2 p.m.

Montreal police have advised drivers to remain at home, if possible. If that is not an option, officials suggest drivers remain extra cautious, reduce their speed, and increase the distance between vehicles.

Users have taken to social media to tweet about the state of the city's roads on Boxing Day. Both city officials and concerned citizens are cautioning drivers against travelling today.

Local roads are extremely slippery right now due to the freezing rain.

Avoid travel if at all possible. — Chateauguay Citizen (@ChateauguayQc) December 26, 2016

Very slippery on roads. Do not go out unless you have to. — Rob Lurie (@RLurieCTV) December 26, 2016

Conditions routières très difficiles. Adaptez votre conduite et planifiez plus de temps pour vos déplacements s'ils sont essentiels. — Guy Lapointe (@GuyLapointeSQ) December 26, 2016

Twitter users from Ottawa are alleging that cars have been abandoned along a stretch of the 401 highway due to extreme traffic build-up.

401 West a parking lot...401 East slow going. #freezing rain https://t.co/4JYjU9z3mE — Denise Roberts (@DRobertsCTV) December 26, 2016

An Air Canada flight bound for Moncton was grounded indefinitely at Trudeau airport due to icy runways. Several others were cancelled or delayed due to the inclement weather.

"We were looking out the window [of the plane], and the windows were frozen-- so it was pretty obvious that it wouldn't be the best conditions out there," said Jean Cabral, a passenger on the flight bound for New Brunswick.

Cabral explained that despite plans to de-ice the airport's runway, a take-off at this point seemed "optimistic."

For this reason, Aeroports-Montreal recommends that all travelers double-check the status of their flights before venturing to the airport.

Pedestrians should be advised that the city sidewalks are also very slippery, so walk slowly and with caution.

Quebecers were warned against the rain earlier this week, when meteorologists predicted freezing rain, snow and sleet, with some regions getting as much as 15 centimeters of precipitation, as well as strong winds.

A freezing rain warning is also in effect for Laval and the Chateauguay-La Prairie and Longueuil-Varennes regions. Up to 5 millimeters of ice buildup is possible. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution.