Hundreds forced into cold by overnight apartment fire in Repentigny
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 8:28AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 4, 2017 8:37AM EST
Over one hundred tenants of a Repentigny apartment complex were forced outside in the midst of an intense cold snap, as a fire raged through their building overnight.
Firefighters received the first alerts around 1:30 a.m. Sixty officers arrived on scene to control the blaze.
Families affected by the fire were relocated temporarily to Repentigny's Town Hall.
Residents of a neighbouring building, also affected, returned to their apartments around 6 a.m., after the building was cleared of smoke.
However, 12 apartments sustained considerable damage in the fire. Those tenants will be unable to return to their homes until further notice, but were temporarily placed in the care of the Red Cross.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Priest charged with sex crimes in western Montreal; police seeking potential victims
- Hundreds forced into cold by overnight apartment fire in Repentigny
- Woman in critical condition after struck by car on Sherbrooke St.
- Quebec man arrested after child distributes meth pills on school bus
- Bail hearing postponed for Concordia bomb threat suspect