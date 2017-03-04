

CTV Montreal





Over one hundred tenants of a Repentigny apartment complex were forced outside in the midst of an intense cold snap, as a fire raged through their building overnight.

Firefighters received the first alerts around 1:30 a.m. Sixty officers arrived on scene to control the blaze.

Families affected by the fire were relocated temporarily to Repentigny's Town Hall.

Residents of a neighbouring building, also affected, returned to their apartments around 6 a.m., after the building was cleared of smoke.

However, 12 apartments sustained considerable damage in the fire. Those tenants will be unable to return to their homes until further notice, but were temporarily placed in the care of the Red Cross.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still unknown.