

CTV Montreal





A Concordia University said she feels vindicated after the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission ruled she had been racially profiled by the school’s security guards.

One night in July, 2013, Chantal Lapointe said she was leaving the Concordia library via the tunnel that connects the building to the metro. She said she was stopped by security who assumed she was homeless.

“They told me they have the right to stop me and ask for ID,” she said. “I was very calm and said no, I’m not going to do it, I’m not going to identify myself.”

She said one of the guards took her photo without her permission, at which point she said she wouldn’t leave until they explained why they needed her picture. The guards said if she didn’t leave, they would call police.

Once police arrived on the scene, Lapointe said she was ordered off campus.

She filed a complaint with the commission with the help of the Center For Research-Action on Race Relations.

“The decision says her race, colour and social position, in other words the fact she was perceived to be a homeless person, led her to be treated that way by the security guard at Concordia,” said CRARR president Fo Niemi.

Niemi said several things came to light when they saw the guards’ own incident report, in which Lapointe was described “the black voodoo woman.”

“Those are obviously the kind of stereotypes that led the commission to conclude she was the victim of racial profiling,” he said.

On Tuesday, the commission awarded Lapointe $33,000, though the ruling is a recommendation and not binding. Niemi said CRARR would help Lapointe if she wished to litigate the matter in the courts.

In a statement, Concordia Public Relations Director Mary-Jo Barr said the school “vehemently” disagreed with the report’s finding, saying some relevant facts were omitted. She said the school plans to challenge the commission’s proposed settlement.

“Our security personnel are well versed on how to engage with students and the public in order to ensure the university is secure, respectful and welcoming at all times,” she said.

Lapointe described herself as a social activist who has worked for CRARR in the past and said she believes she has faced discrimination because of her efforts on that front. She said this incident isn’t the first time she’s faced discrimination, having been arrested off a bus once and had been kicked out of a fast food restaurant for no reason. The latter case was settled at the commission as well.

“I’m pleased by the decision; we’re going to continue to fight against that kind of discrimination,” she said. “I’m positive that happened to me because I’ve been targeted as a social activist myself. They want to punish me because of all the work I’ve done for CRARR and other organizations in the past.”