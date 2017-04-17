

Hudson could be forced to come up with a new way to repair its community centre if residents turn down the idea of taking out a loan.

The community centre in Hudson is busy all day as it hosts classes, meetings, and receptions.

But the building manager says it needs substantial repair, saying the electrical system is failing, the kitchen does not meet current building codes, and the floors need work -- as does the roof.

"If we want to avoid mould and other types of damage we have to repair it this summer," said Nicolas Pedneault.

Two weeks ago the town council voted to borrow more than $500,000 to repair the building. The town is also hoping for a federal grant to cover half the cost of repairs.

But the payments on a loan would require increasing taxes, something which several residents are not willing to do.

That will be an additional tax in addition to what we already pay," said Veronique Fischer.

The lawyer, who sued the town last year on behalf of former director general Catherine Haulard, and who ran and failed to get elected as a town commissioner in 2013, is urging residents to fight the tax increase.

"When you apply for money from the federal government. You have to give plans, specs, you cant just say "write me a cheque," said Fischer. "The story from the town keeps changing. So until we have a clear answer, I'm against that, and I encourage my fellow taxpayers to vote against it until we know what we are taxed for."

If 428 residents sign the registry on Tuesday, the town council will have to hold a referendum on the loan or come up with a new plan.

Mayor Ed Prevost is not amused:

"There are people here that are acting against the better interest of the town," he said.

He's aware of his detractors' complaints but says their intervention is paralyzing other projects.

"We have money that is actually frozen right now... because of a resident complaint, which is a million and a half dollars," said Prevost.

Prevost said the work on the community centre has to be done by year's end for the federal refund to apply.