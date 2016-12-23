

Santa Claus might not have to pass through airport security but thousands of people passing through Trudeau Airport can look forward to long lines as Friday marks one of the busiest travel days on the Canadian calendar.

More than 25,000 people are expected to pass through the airport and Canadian Air Transport Security Authority spokesperson Mathieu Larocque said travelers should familiarize themselves with the process of getting through security to cut down on frustration.

He said all flyers should follow a few tips to help ease wait times, especially familiarizing themselves with what is permitted in carry-on luggage.

“A lot of passengers are still forgetting liquids, aerosols and gels in containers larger than 100 milliliters,” said Larocque. “We want to remind them, larger containers, shampoo, maple syrup, suntan lotion, if they’re more than 100 milliliters, they need to be checked.”

There are two exceptions: those travelling with young children are allowed containers of milk, formula and juice and individuals requiring medication are allowed to bring that onboard as well. Those liquids must be presented to security screeners for inspection.

Larocque also advised against bring gifts that have already been wrapped.

“The reason is quite simple,” he said. “We may have to examine the contents of the box. If the package does under the x-ray and we see something that deserves a closer look, we have to unwrap the package and that takes more time and creates frustration.”

He pointed out that most airports offer free post-security gift wrapping that traveler should take advantage of once they reach their destinations.