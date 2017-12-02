House severely damaged by early morning fire
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 11:44AM EST
A Rosemont-Petite-Patrie home suffered severe damage in an early morning house fire on Saturday.
The fire broke out at 3:00 a.m. in the one-story, semi-detached home.
Firefighters said it began in the basement in an electrical box and spread to the first floor.
The home sustained roughly $20,000 in damage.
No injuries were reported.