Government House Leader Jean-Marc Fournier denies ever being involved in a scheme that was supposedly the target of a blocked investigation.

Fournier said Monday that he never discussed making zoning charges to a region in exchange for donations to the Liberal party.

His name was called into question Monday, months after the head of Montreal's police union said an investigaton had been blocked because it concerned Liberal MNAs.

Francoeur made the accusations about two Liberal MNAs -- who he never named -- in April, saying that in 2012 the pair were involved in an influence peddling scheme in exchange for donations to the Liberal party.

Francoeur said that police knew about the fraud, and even had wiretaps of conversations, but said the investigation was blocked at the time because of political interference.

In May, the chief Crown Prosecutor ordered the Sureté du Quebec to examine Francoeur's claims of political inference with a criminal investigation and prosecution, while pointing out Francoeur repeatedly talked to the press but never contacted her office.

Details of Francoeur's statement were kept under wraps until Monday when they appeared in the Journal de Montreal.

In his statement, Francoeur told the SQ that five sources had told him about the investigation that was supposedly blocked by a senior SQ officer, and that four of those sources had named Bachand and Fournier as individuals who met with a prominent real estate promoter.

However Premier Philippe Couillard said that Francoeur has made a mistake. The premier said that a fundraising cocktail involving Fournier had occured, but that Bachand was never there -- instead it was ex-MNA Claude Bechard.

Fournier also said that he never discussed making zoning charges in exchange for political donations.