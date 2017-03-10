House fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
A fire in an Ahuntsic-Cartierville house started in the basement and spread to the first floor early on Friday morning.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 8:22AM EST
Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville early Friday morning.
The call came in at 2:57 a.m. and the blaze on Olivier St. was under control by 4:30 a.m. Firefighters said the fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor.
According to a spokesperson for the fire department, no evacuation was necessary as the house’s residents were away on vacation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.