Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville early Friday morning.

The call came in at 2:57 a.m. and the blaze on Olivier St. was under control by 4:30 a.m. Firefighters said the fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor.

According to a spokesperson for the fire department, no evacuation was necessary as the house’s residents were away on vacation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.