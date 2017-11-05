

The Canadian Press





Less than a month after patients from St-Luc Hospital made their way to the CHUM’s new superhospital, those at Hotel-Dieu followed on Sunday.

The emergency room at Hotel Dieu – the first one in North America – closed for good at 5:00 a.m.

Starting at 7:00 a.m., staff began moving roughly 70 patients on stretchers and wheelchairs, using ambulances and Medicar vehicles. The transfer of some unstable patients may be postponed to later in the day, depending on their condition.

Motorists are asked to avoid St-Urbain and Rene-Levesque in the area between the two facilities.

Hotel-Dieu is the second of three hospitals to relocate to the new facility. It will remain partially in operation until the CHUM site is fully operational in 2021, after which it will house offices and some of the new hospital’s outpatient programs.

Patients from Notre-Dame Hospital will be transferred on Nov. 26.