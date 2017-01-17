Hospitals mulling around-the-clock visiting hours
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 10:23AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 7:06PM EST
Several health care centres across the country are considering 24-hour visiting hours, due to an effort by an advocacy group to include families “as partners in care.”
The Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement announced the proposal Tuesday, stating that 50 Canadian hospital and healthcare organizations are reviewing their policies and some may come to consider 24/7 visiting hours.
One hundred hospitals have already done so.
Quebec healthcare centres considering the initiative are:
- Centre hospitalier de l'université de Montréal (Notre Dame, Hotel Dieu, Saint Luc hospitals)
- CIUSSS West Island (Grace Dart, St. Mary's, Ste. Anne's Hospital)
- Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montéregie-Est
- Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de la Mauricie-et-du-Centre-de-Québec
- Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais
“We knew that providers, patients and families would have questions," said CFHI President Maureen O'Neil.
"Would there be too much noise? Would other patients and staff be bothered? Yet, what we have found is that these concerns haven't materialized and instead family presence has enabled loved ones to be part of the decision-making process, especially during physician rounds and helping transition from hospital to home."
CFHI said that in a poll it conducted in 2015, 90 per cent of Canadians supported family presence policies.
