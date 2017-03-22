

The Canadian Press





At least three homes under construction were destroyed by a suspicious fire in the middle of the night on Wednesday in St-Lazare, west of Montreal.



The flames erupted at 2:30 a.m., devastating the townhouses on des Chenilles St. near Cité des Jeunes Rd. The fire became was very intense at times.





(photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria)



There are no reports of injuries as the homes were unoccupied.



The Sûreté du Québec is investigating due to the possibility it was arson.