Homes under construction destroyed in St-Lazare blaze
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 7:30AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 22, 2017 7:36AM EDT
At least three homes under construction were destroyed by a suspicious fire in the middle of the night on Wednesday in St-Lazare, west of Montreal.
The flames erupted at 2:30 a.m., devastating the townhouses on des Chenilles St. near Cité des Jeunes Rd. The fire became was very intense at times.
(photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria)
There are no reports of injuries as the homes were unoccupied.
The Sûreté du Québec is investigating due to the possibility it was arson.