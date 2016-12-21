

CTV Montreal





Quebec shoppers will now be able to pick up a bottle of local wine along with their milk, eggs, and bread.

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao confirmed Tuesday that Quebec's small-scale producers of wine can now sell their products to grocery stores.

The new regulations come as part of Bill 88, the Act respecting development of the small-scale alcoholic beverage industry

The Act stipulates:This bill authorizes small-scale production permit holders to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages they make, other than alcohol and spirits, to grocery permit holders.

It also states that all small-scale producers must have their wine analyzed by the SAQ or a lab to confirm their safety and quality.

"The point of Bill 88 was to give local producers access to the grocery store and supermarkets network and that's now in place, so local wine producers can now sell without surcharge to the local markets," said Leitao. "I think that's great."

Local producers struggle

Philippe Druelle produces his own wine in Senneville, but the man behind Souffle de Vie has found retail sales very difficult.

The SAQ controls all alcohol sales in Quebec, dictating where beer, wine, and liquor can be sold, and until now it has dictated that wines grown in Quebec can only be sold at SAQ stores.

However, the Crown corporation has not devoted much energy -- or shelf space -- to local vintners.

"We are a very small player in a huge market," said Druelle.

So the loosening of the regulations will be a huge change Quebec's wine producers.

"It's like uncorking a bottle. We finally have a market for our wine and people will be able to discover that there are great wines in Quebec," said Druelle.

Wine makers have complained for years that without massive financial resources, they were on their own to sell their wine at the retail level.

Grocery stores have lobbied for years for the right to sell a greater variety of wines, so the arrival of Quebec wines is a step in the right direction.

"(Quebecers) are very curious. They want to taste different products made in Quebec and wine is one of them. It's good for us, it's good for the economy, it's good for them too, the producers," said Marie-Josée Drouin of the Food Retailers' Association of Quebec.

Agriculture Minister Pierre Paradis also touted the advantages to the local economy.

"Consumers now have access to Quebec wines at the grocery store. Why not take advantage of the holiday season with wine and cheese from Quebec?" said Paradis.