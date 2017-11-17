

CTV Montreal





Police in St. Hyacinthe are trying to unravel a tangled story that began with an attack in a home in a new development.

Four men barged into a home on Carré René Belislé around midnight Thursday and assaulted the three people inside.

Neighbours heard what sounded like a gun being fired, but police have not yet been able to confirm what made the explosive noise.

After an assault that left one man injured the attackers left the home in a stolen car -- but were spotted by police on Highway 20.

Officers gave chase as the attackers fled towards Montreal, but lost the car in Boucherville.

Several hours later the burned-out wreckage of the car was found in Pointe aux Trembles.

One person in the house was injured and taken to hospital for treatment, but while the injury is serious it is not life-threatening.

Police spent hours questioning the victims, and investigators also spent time examining the burned car.

So far police do not have a description of the suspects.