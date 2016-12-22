

CTV Montreal





It was a terrifying night for two people in Brossard when three people burst into their apartment and tied them up.

The incident happened late Wednesday night on St. Laurent Blvd.

The attackers beat the man, causing what police described as minor injuries, before leaving with several objects.

The man and woman were able to free themselves sometime later and contact police.

Longueuil police are still trying to determine exactly why these two people were targeted.