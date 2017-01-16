Home damaged in Laval fire
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 8:00AM EST
A fire has caused serious damage to a home in the Sainte-Rose district of Laval.
The fire broke out in a to-storey home on Pierre-Chasseur St. Reports say the residents had just left the home Sunday night when the blaze began.
The cause of the fire is so far unknown.
