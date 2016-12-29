

CTV Montreal





If hockey is a religion in Quebec, one Monteregie teacher has turned his classroom into a theology school, building a shrine to the Canadiens.

Nicolas Lessard said it all began with a single banner in his grade five class that quickly generated buzz around the school.

“I noticed very fast that everyone was talking about that banner,” he said. “Parents, students, other teachers.”

Now, jerseys, posters and other memorabilia dot each wall and the ceiling. His desk now sports a collage of ticket stubs from each game the season ticket holder has attended.

Even the floor is Habs themed – after water damaged cause it to need repairs, it was tiled in the bleu-blanc-rouge of the home team.

“Some classes have flowers, some have animals. Mine is a sports class,” said Lessard.

Many of the items were gifts from grateful parents, including an Andrei Markov jersey from a family whose five children he had taught.

“What do you give to a male teacher?” he said. “Montreal Canadiens things.”

Lessard is the only male teacher at the elementary school and he said it’s his duty to be a role model to the male students.

“They are like, ‘It’s my room, it’s my class, I’m glad to be here,’” he said.

The room does also feature some soccer and football memorabilia, as well as a baseball corner. True to the sports theme, Lessard uses a fun and competitive approach to teaching, even doling out his own version of the Stanley Cup.

“The teacher chooses someone that has a good day and gives it to them,” explained on student.

In Lessard’s eyes, education and sports go hand in hand – they both reward hard work. One such reward: when the Habs beat the hated Boston Bruins, students can skip homework. Which begs the question: what if the team wins the Cup this year?

“No homework until the end of the year!” Lessard said with a laugh. “But they don’t have to know the Stanley Cup is in June.”