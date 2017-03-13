

CTV Montreal





In a bid to make streets in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve safer and quieter, the borough’s mayor is proposing to lower speed limits in the area to 30 kilometres an hour.

Borough Mayor Real Menard made the announcement Monday, clarifying that it would not affect the main arteries, but rather residential streets in the so-called 'green neighbourhood.'

Menard said it’s not just a safety matter, but one that affects quality of life.

“We believe if we reduce the speed, we will have fewer car accidents and people will feel more comfortable when they use pedestrian lanes and people in the cycling path will feel more comfortable,” he said.

The motion is up for a vote at a council meeting Monday evening.

Quebec's transport ministry would also have to give the project the green light.