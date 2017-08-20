

CTV Montreal





A love triangle gone bad may be the catalyst for a stabbing in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve early on Sunday morning.

At 2:50 a.m., a 911 call was placed regarding the attack near the intersection of Ontario and Davidson. Police found the 26-year-old male victim bleeding from a wound to his abdomen.

The man was taken to hospital where he’s in stable condition. He told police he believes the stabbing was connected to relationship issues involving two other people.

No arrests have yet been made.