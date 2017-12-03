

CTV Montreal





A stabbing in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve left two women dead on Sunday morning.

Police received a 911 call at 3:15 a.m. saying two people had been attacked by an armed assailant in an apartment on Souligny Ave. near Aubry.

Officers found the two victims with injuries to their upper bodies. A 55-year-old woman was declared dead on the scene while the other victim, a 75-year-old woman, was taken to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

A 35-year-old man was found at the scene and has been arrested.

Police said the victims were the suspect's mother and grandmother but did not reveal a motive.

"He was transported to the detention centre and will meet with investigators later today," said SPVM spokesperson Andree-Anne Picard.

She added that the suspect was known to police but they had never received a call about violence in the residence.

One neighbour described the 55-year-old as the apartment co-op's administrator.

"She was very nice, the problem is her son," he said.

Police said the man had previous run-ins with the authorities.

Another neighbour told CTV Montreal that he was friends with the 55-year-old victim -- they worked together, he explained, and would often talk.

"She had cancer-- she started chemo just about a month ago," he said. "She was sick, she was depressed."

It’s the twentieth and twenty-first homicides of the year on the island of Montreal.