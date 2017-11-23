

The Canadian Press





A New Brunswick man who was returning to Canada from the United States by hitchhiking has gone missing.

According to the RCMP, 68-year-old William John Paul was travelling from Boston to the northern New Brunswick town of Campbellton.

Paul crossed back into Canada in Nov. 16, arriving in Chartierville, a Quebec town near the New Hampshire border.

He was reported missing on Nov. 21.

Paul is 5’5 and weighs 190 lbs. He has short, dark hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and often sports a moustache or short beard. He has tattoos on his left arm.

The missing man’s family said he has several health problems.