

The Canadian Press





After visiting Toronto three weeks ago, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be in Montreal on Monday.

The former American secretary of state’s visit is part of her ongoing book tour to promote ‘What Happened,’ her account of the contentious 2016 presidential campaign that ended in her defeat by Republican Donald Trump.

More than 3,500 people are expected to attend her talk at Palais des Congres.

Clinton will be interviewed by Women in Governance president and founder Caroline Codsi, who also presented with Clinton in Toronto.

“She’s very close with people, unlike the image she can sometimes project,” said Codsi. “She’s ready to answer all questions without censoring them.”

Aside from the book, Clinton will also speak about other issues.

“Her first goal now is to encourage women to go into politics even if politics are over for her,” said Codsi.

Clinton’s book tour will take her to 15 American and Canadian cities.

Clinton and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, vacationed in the Quebec town of North Hatley in August, along with their daughter Chelsea and their grandchildren.