As of noon on Wednesday, more water from Lake Ontario is pouring into the St. Lawrence River than ever before.



The flood mitigation strategy is being implemented for three days as an emergency measure because the Lake Ontario is experiencing record water levels this spring. Experts are trying to drain a little bit from the overflowing lake.

The plan to slightly increase the flow of water flowing on the Moses-Saunders Dam near Cornwall was decided on Monday by the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board.



The board determined it would increase the flow by 200 cubic metres per second to 10,400 cubic metres per second “in order to increase the rate of decline in Lake Ontario levels slightly and provide additional relief to Lake Ontario riparians,” it stated in a Facebook post.

The measure will be in place for three days as a trial period while authorities find out if ships can navigate the waters.

Cargo ships will be forced to slow down and captains will be required to monitor the wakes their ship produce, among other measures in place for boats during this time.



Shipping schedules will be affected by the measure.



Officials want to increase the flow of water downstream towards Quebec now that floodwaters have receded in those areas -- meantime, water levels in Lake Ontario have caused flooded beaches, homes and the closure of the Toronto Islands.



“This will be the highest Lake Ontario outflow that has ever been released on a sustained basis,” the post read.



The shores of the American side of Lake Ontario are also drawing flood concerns.



Recreational boaters in the St. Lawrence River should be cautious of the extreme conditions, the board said, adding that the measure “will not have any significant effect on St. Lawrence River levels near Montreal as declining Ottawa River flows are expected to continue, and this will offset the effects of the increased Lake Ontario outflow.”