One man was hospitalized after being chased by police on highways in Laval and Terrebonne.

The pursuit began when officers in Laval spotted a car speeding along St. Martin Blvd. around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver ignored police and sped off for several kilometres along Highway 15 and then Highway 640 East, only to lose control at the exit for Enterprises Blvd.

The car rolled several times before coming to a stop upside down in the ditch.

Emergency crews took a 34-year-old man to hospital to be treated for injuries, and police are waiting for the results of blood tests to determine if he was using drugs or alcohol.