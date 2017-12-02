

The Canadian Press





A shortage of evergreens south of the border combined with increased demand for real Christmas trees is putting upward pressure on prices.

Canadian Christmas tree farmers are raising prices as much as 10 per cent.

Jimmy Downey, president of the Quebec Christmas Tree Growers Association, says it's a relief that he's been able to raise his wholesale price by about 10 per cent this year.

He says that with fertilizer and labour costs constantly rising, a number of players have had to sell their tree farms.

Eastern Canada should have plenty of trees this year, but British Columbia, which has generally imported trees from the U-S, might see some shortages.

Last year the average price of a Christmas tree in B-C was about 39 dollars, compared to 27 dollars in Ontario.