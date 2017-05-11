

CTV Montreal





Flooding in the West Island is causing headaches for food banks struggling to help displaced victims.



In response, an army of volunteers is mobilizing to help out.



A drop-off centre opened at Plaza Pointe-Claire Thursday morning, moving from its previous location at Fairview Shopping Centre.



Plaza Pointe-Claire is location at 269 St Johns Blvd at Highway 20.



The food bank is open from 10-6 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.



The food gathered will go to the West Island Mission and in turn redistributed to local food counters.



What do people need most?



Non-perishable food items like cereal, oatmeal, canned vegetables, canned meats, baby food and so on.



Toiletries like diapers, wet wipes, items for babies, toilet paper, tampons, sanitary napkins, sanitizers, bandages and so on.



Pet food is very welcome



What should you NOT donate?



Clothing – volunteers can not handle the load at the moment



How to help



Volunteers are very much welcome.



Drop by Thursday, Friday or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to lend a hand.