A helmet could have saved the life of a cyclist thrown by a truck in Rosemount last summer, according to the coroner’s reports.



Justine Charland St-Amour was killed Aug. 22, 2016 at the corner of Iberville St. and Rosemont Blvd.



Both the 24-year-old cyclist and the 10-wheel truck stopped at the same red light, when it turned green, Charland St-Amour straight as the truck turned right.

According to coroner Dr. Gilles Sainton, speed wasn't a factor because both the truck and Charland St-Amour were stopped at the same red light, and started again as the light turned green.



Sainton noted it was very busy at the time and that police officers said the truck driver likely had reduced visibility.



The truck hit the cyclist with its back wheels and she was thrown from her bike, suffering serious head trauma and causing her death.



Charland St-Amour was not wearing a helmet and therefore the coroner ruled her death as preventable and an accident.



Charland St-Amour’s mother has said in interviews that she is angry Sainton noted in his report that the truck was making an illegal right turn when the driver hit the woman, but did not blame this on her death.



Sainton went on to say Charland St-Amour’s death should bring into question the mandatory wearing of helmets, but noted that instead, the city has chosen to use awareness campaigns and allow citizens to decide for themselves.