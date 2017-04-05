

CTV Montreal





Residents in low-lying areas be warned: a lot of rain is headed to southern Quebec.

Starting Thursday morning, rain is expected to be heavy at times throughout the day across the region, with 25 to 40 millimetres expected to fall well into Thursday night.

#Rainfall Warnings in effect #Montreal could see 25-40mm & set a record on Thursday (Record rainfall for April 6: 25.7mm in 1949) pic.twitter.com/pta7cvgdke — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) April 5, 2017

That’s added to the 15 to 35 millimetres that already fell earlier in the week.

That’s a lot of rain on its own, but add to that the fact that the ground isn’t yet thawed. The soil will have a lower capacity to absorb all that accumulation, not to mention that as it thaws, it will add even more water.

With this comes the risk of localized flooding as "the ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall," according to Environment Canada.

The rainfall warning is in effect for much of southern Quebec, including:

Montreal Island area

Châteauguay - La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil - Varennes area

Low-lying areas and several lakes and rivers in this area are on flood watch.

The good news is that rain will weaken on Friday, then a sweeping shift in the weather pattern will begin a major warming trend (hooray!), starting with dry weather Saturday and Sunday (hooray again!), then temperatures well above normal with a high of 18C on Monday and 21C on Tuesday (gasp!).