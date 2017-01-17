

CTV Montreal





Several health care centres across the country are considering 24-hour visiting hours, due to an effort by an advocacy group to include families “as partners in care.”

The Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement announced the proposal Tuesday in a news release, stating that 50 Canadian hospital and healthcare organizations are reviewing their policies and some may come to consider 24/7 visiting hours.

Quebec healthcare centres considering the initiative are

Centre hospitalier de l'université de Montréal

Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montéregie-Est

Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de la Mauricie-et-du-Centre-de-Québec

Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais

“We knew that providers, patients and families would have questions," said CFHI President Maureen O'Neil in the news release. "Would there be too much noise? Would other patients and staff be bothered? Yet, what we have found is that these concerns haven't materialized and instead family presence has enabled loved ones to be part of the decision-making process, especially during physician rounds and helping transition from hospital to home."

CFHI said that in a poll it conducted in 2015, 90 per cent of Canadians supported family presence policies.