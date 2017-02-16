

CTV Montreal





Pierre Karl Peladeau is returning to his job as the president and CEO of Quebecor Inc., one of Canada's largest media and telecommunications companies.

Peladeau, whose family founded the company, stepped down from the top job at Quebecor in 2013 and began a short-lived political career.

"I am very pleased to return to the helm of Quebecor," Peladeau, 55, said in a statement Thursday.

"The corporation is dear to my heart, it is in sound financial health, and has grown steadily in recent years."

Peladeau, whose return is effective immediately, had served as president and CEO of Quebecor for 14 years before entering the political arena.

He ran for the Parti Quebecois in the 2014 provincial election and was elected PQ leader in 2015. However, Peladeau resigned from politics last year amid turmoil in his personal life.

In January 2016, he separated from his wife, actress and producer Julie Snyder, after a short marriage following years together.

Quebecor owns an 81 per cent stake in Quebecor Media, which holds the Videotron cable and telecommunications company and TVA Group broadcaster as well as various other media businesses.

As a result of Peladeau's return, Pierre Dion, who has been Quebecor CEO since April 2014, has been appointed chairman of Quebecor Media and a director of Quebecor. He will also be nominated for a director's seat at TVA Group, which includes Quebec's largest private sector TV network

Brian Mulroney will remain chairman at Quebecor.

Quebecor's class B shares were down 94 cents at $38.10 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.