Harvey takes gold in 50 km at World Championships
Canada's Alex Harvey, right, celebrates winning the men's 50 km race during the 2017 Nordic Skiing World Championships in Lahti, Finland, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 10:14AM EST
Quebec's Alex Harvey won the 50 kilometer fresstyle at the 2017 Nordic Skiing World Championships in Lahti, Finland on Sunday.
Harvey managed a last-second win, pulling ahead of Russian Sergey Ustigov in the final sprint to win by 0.6 seconds.
More to come.
