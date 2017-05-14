

The Associated Press, The Canadian Press





The best thing Lance Stroll could say about the Spanish Grand Prix is that he crossed the finish line.

The Quebec native ended up in sixteenth place at the end of Sunday’s race, placing last among those who completed a race that was marked by several crashes.

Lewis Hamilton notched his second win in five races, cutting down Sebastian Vettel’s lead in the standings from 13 points to six.

Stroll was well behind the pack at the start, which enabled him to avoid the collisions which took place in front of him.

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen were forced to leave the track after coming in contact on the first corner. Stroll’s Williams teammate Felipe Massa collided with McLaren-Honda racer Fernando Alonso, suffering a puncture to his right tire and a flap breakage, forcing him into an early pit stop.

After a pit stop on the thirteenth lap, Stroll returned to the track in fifteenth place, where he stayed until another stop on lap 39.

Stroll briefly rose as high as twelfth place but couldn’t keep up the pace and was passed by Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson, Alonso, Massa and Renault Sport’s Jolyon Palmer.

The 18-year-old Stroll will next race in the Monaco Grand Prix on May 28.