Habs trade Pateryn for Jordan Benn of Dallas Stars
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 4:33PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 27, 2017 4:53PM EST
The Dallas Stars have acquired defenceman Greg Pateryn and a 2017 fourth-round pick from the Montreal Canadiens for defenceman Jordie Benn.
The teams announced the trade Monday.
The 26-year-old Pateryn missed time this season with an ankle injury and has appeared in just 24 games, putting up a goal and six assists. He was used sparingly by the Canadiens even after the recent coaching change from Michel Therrien to Claude Julien.
Dallas general manager Jim Nill calls Pateryn a solid defender with a physical presence who brings size and a right-handed shot.
The 29-year-old Benn has two goals and 13 assists in 58 games this season. He's the brother of Stars captain Jamie Benn and is signed for two more seasons at a salary-cap hit of $1.1 million.
Benn is a defenceman who shoots left. He's a steady d-man. He won't give you anything flashy. Only -3 on a bad team. 2nd pair D. Well done.— BrianWilde (@BWildeCTV) February 27, 2017