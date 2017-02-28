

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Canadiens have traded David Desharnais to the Oilers in exchange for defenceman Brandon Davidson.



The Canadiens made the announcement on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., as the Habs played the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Davidson, 25, has one assist, 16 penalty minutes and blocked 46 shots so far this year with the Oilers. The 25-year-old is originally from Lethbridge, Alberta and was selected by the Oilers in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Desharnais, who was first signed to the Habs in 2008, earned 10 points in the 2016-2017 season in 31 games.



The 30-year-old is from Laurier-Station, Quebec.

"I would like to thank David for all his years as a Montreal Canadien," said Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin in a statement. "He developed and matured within our organization providing valuable services. We wish him the utmost success with the continuation of his career."





Canadiens acquire defenseman Brandon Davidson from the Edmonton Oilers, in return for forward David Desharnais. pic.twitter.com/4AaG72I0vA — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 1, 2017

More to come.