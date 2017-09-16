

The Canadian Press





Newly arrived Montreal Canadiens defenceman David Schlemko was missing at the second day of training camp on Saturday due to a hand injury.

Canadiens coaches said Schlemko will be monitored on a day-to-day basis, but wouldn’t say how Schlemko suffered the injury.

The Habs acquired Schlemko from the Las Vegas Golden Knights on June 22 in return for a fifth-round pick in 2019.

The defenceman is the second casualty of training camp thus far, as forward Jeremiah Addison is out with an injured shoulder.