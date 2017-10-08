

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Canadiens and the Societe de L’Assurance Automobile du Quebec are teaming up for a new campaign warning of the dangers of drunk driving.

Advertisements for the campaign will feature Habs Tomas Plekanec, Jeff Petry and Torrey Mitchell, as well as announcer Michel Lacroix. They will be broadcast on television, radio, social media and at the Bell Centre.

Transport Minister Laurent Lessard said innovation is required to raise awareness and said he’s pleased with the new campaign.

Canadiens’ owner Geoff Molson said he’s proud of the team for participating.

Alcohol-related accidents have caused an average of 130 deaths in Quebec per year between 2011 and 2015.